Russian shelling kills two people in east Ukraine

September 12, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - KYIV

Two elderly people were killed and three wounded on September 12 in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the prosecutor general's office said.

It said an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed in their home in the town of Krasnohorivka, west of the city of Donetsk, and that a woman was hurt in the same attack.

Two women were injured in shelling of the city of Avdiivka, it added.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Russia has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

