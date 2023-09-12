ADVERTISEMENT

Russian shelling kills two people in east Ukraine

September 12, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - KYIV

Two women were also injured in shelling of the city of Avdiivka

Reuters

A man walks past a house destroyed by recent shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, on September 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Two elderly people were killed and three wounded on September 12 in Russian shelling of the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine, the prosecutor general's office said.

It said an 84-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man were killed in their home in the town of Krasnohorivka, west of the city of Donetsk, and that a woman was hurt in the same attack.

Two women were injured in shelling of the city of Avdiivka, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reports. Russia has said it does not deliberately target civilians.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US