At least 7 killed as Russia shells four Ukraine regions, governors say

Published - September 15, 2024 02:57 am IST - KYIV

Reuters
File image of rescuers search for victims in an apartment building destroyed by Russian missile attack in centre Lviv, Western Ukraine

File image of rescuers search for victims in an apartment building destroyed by Russian missile attack in centre Lviv, Western Ukraine | Photo Credit: AP

Russian shelling killed at least seven people in four attacks on the south, southeast and east of Ukraine on Saturday (September 14, 2024), regional Ukrainian governors said.

In the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian shells struck an agricultural enterprise in the town of Huliaipole, killing three people.

"All the dead are employees of the enterprise," Fedorov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not verify details of these latest attacks in the war in Ukraine.

A missile attack in the suburbs of the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962 and injured a 65-year-old woman, Oleh Kiper, the Odesa regional governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"A married couple died," he said, adding that they were found during checks of residential and commercial buildings damaged earlier in the day and that Russian forces had used a prohibited cluster warhead.

Shelling killed a sixth person in the southern region of Kherson, governor Oleksandr Prokudin, said. "A 60-year-old man who suffered serious injuries this afternoon died in hospital," Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

In Kharkiv region, Russia struck the village of Pisky-Radkivski with the high-speed Tornado-S multiple rocket launch system, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.

The body of a 72-year-old woman was retrieved from the rubble, and two civilians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital, he added. (Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar in Kyiv and Elaine Monaghan in Washington DC, Editing by Louise Heavens and David Gregorio)

Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russia

