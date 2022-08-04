World

Russian shelling at bus stop kills 8 in east Ukraine: governor

Russian shelling of a bus stop Thursday in the frontline east Ukraine town of Toretsk killed eight people and left four wounded, the regional governor said.

"According to preliminary information, there was artillery fire. They hit a public transport stop, where there was a crowd of people at that time," Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Ukraine-run Donetsk region administration, wrote on Telegram.

He said that there were three children among the wounded.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The attack comes as Kyiv orders civilians to leave the war-torn Donestk region bearing the brunt of Moscow's gruelling offensive in the east of the country.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I appeal to all residents of the region: do not turn yourself into a target for the Russians! Evacuate in a timely fashion!" Kyrylenko wrote.

Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes continued to rain down on towns and cities across the sprawling front line.

The mayor of southern city Mykolaiv said early morning shelling had damaged residential buildings in two districts.

Mykolaiv is the closest city to where Ukrainian forces are looking to launch a major counter-offensive and has been frequently hit by Moscow's forces.

Officials in the northeastern city of Kharkiv said missiles launched from Russian territory across the nearby shared border had hit industrial areas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Russia
Ukraine
Read more...