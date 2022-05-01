Russian rocket attack destroys Odesa runway

Odesa's regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-controlled Crimea

In a Telegram post, Ukraine's Operational Command South said there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the rocket attack. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Odesa, Ukraine's third-largest city and a key Black Sea port, the Ukrainian army said on Saturday.

In a Telegram post, Ukraine's Operational Command South said there was no way that the Odesa runway could be used as a result of the rocket attack.

Local authorities urged residents of the area to shelter in place as Ukrainian news agency UNIAN, citing army sources, reported that “several” explosions were heard in Odesa.

Odesa's regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-controlled Crimea. Maksym Marchenko said there were no reports of any injuries.

Russian forces have embarked on a major military operation to seize significant parts of southern and eastern Ukraine, the country's industrial heartland, and capture the country's Black Sea and Sea of Azov coasts.