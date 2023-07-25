HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs legislation marking the final step outlawing gender-affirming procedures

The new legislation, signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents

July 25, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 10:54 am IST - MOSCOW

AP
A police officer speaks with a gay rights activist standing with a rainbow flag, in front of journalists, during a protesting picket at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia. File

A police officer speaks with a gay rights activist standing with a rainbow flag, in front of journalists, during a protesting picket at Dvortsovaya (Palace) Square in St. Petersburg, Russia. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed new legislation on July 24 which marked the final step in outlawing gender-affirming procedures, a crippling blow to Russia’s already embattled LGBTQ+ community.

The Bill, which was approved unanimously by both Houses of the Parliament, bans any “medical interventions aimed at changing the sex of a person”, as well as changing one’s gender in official documents and public records. The only exception will be medical intervention to treat congenital anomalies.

ALSO READ
Liberal, pro-LGBT ideas are being imposed on the majority: Putin

It also annuls marriages in which one person has “changed gender” and bars transgender people from becoming foster or adoptive parents.

The ban is said to stem from the Kremlin’s crusade to protect what it views as the country’s “traditional values.” Lawmakers say the legislation is to safeguard Russia against “Western anti-family ideology”, with some describing gender transitioning as “pure satanism”.

Russia’s crackdown on LGBTQ+ people started a decade ago when Mr. Putin first proclaimed a focus on “traditional family values,” supported by the Russian Orthodox Church.

In 2013, the Kremlin adopted legislation that banned any public endorsement of “nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. In 2020, Mr. Putin pushed through constitutional reform that outlawed same-sex marriage, and last year signed a law banning “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” among adults as well.

Related Topics

Russia / LGBT / laws

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.