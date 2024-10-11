GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russia’s Putin begins visit to Turkmenistan for forum with regional leaders, including Iran

The conference is being attended by other regional leaders including Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and the heads of the other Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Published - October 11, 2024 03:02 pm IST - Ashgabat (Turkmenistan)

AP
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the International Forum "The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development" dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in Ashgabat on October 11, 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the International Forum “The Interconnection of Times and Civilizations – the basis of peace and development” dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in Ashgabat on October 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

President Vladimir Putin began a visit to Turkmenistan on Friday (October 11, 2024), speaking at an international forum with Central Asian leaders and the President of Iran.

The Kremlin said Mr. Putin will discuss the situation in the Middle East with Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian on the sidelines of the conference in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat.

Moscow and Tehran signed a $1.7 billion deal for Iran to export drones to Russia after Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, and the U.S. also believes it has transferred short-range ballistic missiles.

The conference is being attended by other regional leaders including Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and the heads of the other Central Asian nations, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

In his opening remarks at the forum, Putin repeated again that he wants to build “a new world order” with Russia's friends and partners, according to video shared by the Kremlin.

As well as meeting the Iranian leader, Putin is expected to hold talks with the Turkmen president, Serdar Berdymukhamedov.

Berdymukhamedov, 43, was elected in March 2022 to succeed his father, Gurbanguly, who had run the gas-rich country since 2006.

Turkmenistan has remained largely isolated under autocratic rulers since it became independent following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union.

Published - October 11, 2024 03:02 pm IST

