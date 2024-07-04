ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Putin expresses condolences for Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras stampede tragedy

Published - July 04, 2024 02:55 am IST - Moscow

The victims of the stampede in Hathras were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by a religious preacher.

PTI

Russian President Vladimir Putin. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed condolences over the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh in which 121 people were killed.

"President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in #UttarPradesh: Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," the Russian Embassy in India posted on X.

The stampede took place on Tuesday in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh. The victims were part of the crowd of thousands that had gathered near Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area for the 'satsang' by a religious preacher.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday lodged an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation, accusing them of hiding evidence and flouting conditions with 2.5 lakh people gathering for the event in which only 80,000 were permitted.

