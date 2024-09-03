Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe down 2% in August, calculations show

Russian energy giant Gazprom's average daily natural gas supplies to Europe declined in August by 2% from July and 2.3% year on year, Reuters calculations showed on Monday (September 2, 2024).

The calculations, based on data from the European gas transmission group Entsog and Gazprom's daily reports on gas transit via Ukraine, showed that average daily pipeline exports decreased to 89.6 million cubic metres (mcm) last month.

That was down from 91.5 mcm in July this year and 91.7 mcm in August 2023.

Gazprom's total natural gas supplies to the European Union stood at about 2.78 billion cubic metres (bcm) in August, the data showed. Of that, 1.29 bcm, or 41.7 mcm per day, was sent via Ukraine.

Gas transit via Ukraine was slightly below historic levels owing to fighting in the Kursk region, location of the last trans-shipping point for Russian natural gas to Western and Central Europe.

Gazprom's natural gas exports to Europe this year have reached about 21.1 bcm so far and are up 19.2% year on year.

The company, which has not published its own monthly statistics since the start of 2023, did not respond to a request for comment.

Russia supplied a total of about 63.8 bcm of gas to Europe by various routes in 2022, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations show. The volume decreased by 55.6% to 28.3 bcm last year.

At their peak in 2018-2019, annual flows to the region reached between 175 bcm and 180 bcm.