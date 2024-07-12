ADVERTISEMENT

Russian passenger jet flying empty crashes near Moscow, killing its crew of 3

Updated - July 12, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Moscow

The Sukhoi Superjet went down in the Moscow region

AP

A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying empty, killing its crew of three, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sukhoi Superjet went down in the Moscow region, according to Russian emergency officials.

The authorities said the plane belonged to Gazprom Avia, a carrier owned by the Russian state-controlled natural gas giant Gazprom.

They said the plane was heading to Moscow's Vnukovo airport following repairs when it crashed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Investigative Committee, the country's top state criminal investigation agency, has launched a probe into the crash.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US