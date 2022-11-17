  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian opposition leader Navalny sent to tiny one-man cell

Alexei Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin

November 17, 2022 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Moscow

AP
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia. File

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is seen on a TV screen, as he appears in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service in a courtroom of the Second Cassation Court of General Jurisdiction in Moscow, Russia. File | Photo Credit: AP

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been transferred to a one-man cell, according to a post on Thursday on his social media account.

Navalny was placed in solitary confinement, also called a “punishment cell,” on November 1 but could only be held there for 15 days, according to the post on his Instagram account.

He said his new confinement is “a regular cramped cell, like the punishment cell, except that you can have not one but two books and use the prison kiosk, albeit on a very limited budget.”

The 46-year-old Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's most prominent foe, is serving a nine-year sentence in a maximum-security prison 250 kilometers (150 miles) east of Moscow.

He was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He was given a two-and-half-year sentence for a parole violation and this year was sentenced to nine years for fraud and contempt of court.

He rejects the charges as politically motivated — a stance backed by Western nations — and an attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars and out of politics for as long as possible.

Prior to his latest prison sentence, Navalny was the driving force behind an anti-corruption site that exposed alleged wrongdoing by high-ranking Russian officials.

Related Topics

Russia / World

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.