Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned by nerve agent Novichok: Germany

Tests carried out on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny showed that he was poisoned by a Novichok chemical nerve agent, the German government said on September 2, demanding explanations from Moscow.
“It is a shocking event that Alexei Navalny has become the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert in a statement. “The government condemns this attack in the strongest terms. The Russian government is urgently requested to provide clarifications over the incident.”
Tests carried out by the German Army in consultation with the Charite hospital in Berlin, where Mr. Navalny is being treated, had found “unequivocal evidence of a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok family,” Mr. Seibert said.
Mr. Navalny, 44, fell ill after boarding a plane in Siberia in August. He was initially treated in a local hospital before being flown to Berlin for treatment.
The Charite hospital has reported “some improvement” in Mr. Navalny’s condition but he nevertheless remains in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator.
The case has drawn parallels with two suspected Kremlin-linked poisonings in Britain.
In 2006, President Vladimir Putin was blamed for the radiation poisoning death of former KGB agent Alexander Litvinenko in the British capital.
In 2018, the Kremlin was accused of being behind the attempted murder of ex-double agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, southwest England, using a Novichok nerve agent.
The German government said it would inform NATO and EU partners over its findings and seek a joint reaction on the case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath