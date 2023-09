September 22, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on Friday, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

One military serviceman was killed in the attack, Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday.

The ministry said in a statement air defences had downed five missiles aimed at Sevastopol.

