ADVERTISEMENT

Russian occupied Ukrainian city under 'intense' fire

April 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Moscow

Novaya Kakhovka is in the part of the southern Kherson region that Russia controls.

AFP

This video grab taken from a footage released on April 29, 2023, on the Telegram channel of Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol, shows a huge fire at a fuel depot in Sevastopol. (Photo by TELEGRAM/ @razvozhaev / AFP) | Photo Credit: AFP

Russian occupational authorities in southern Ukraine said on Saturday that Ukrainian forces were subjecting the city of Novaya Kakhovka to "intense artillery fire" that had cut off electricity.

The shelling came the same day that authorities in Russian-annexed Crimea reported a drone attack on a fuel depot and as Kyiv prepares for a widely expected counter-offensive against Moscow's forces.

Novaya Kakhovka is in the part of the southern Kherson region that Russia controls. It lies upstream the Dnipro River from Kherson, the regional capital from which Russia withdrew last November.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Novaya Kakhovka and settlements around the district are under very intense artillery fire from the armed forces of Ukraine," the city's Russian-installed authorities said on Telegram.

It added that the artillery fire left the city "without power."

The Moscow-installed authorities urged people in the city "to keep calm" and said that work to restore power will start "after the shelling ends."

Novaya Kakhovka fell to Russian forces on the first day of their offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

It is home to the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, a strategic target capture in the first hours of Moscow's offensive.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US