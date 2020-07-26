Russian Navy will soon get hypersonic n-weapons, says Vladimir Putin

26 July 2020 22:37 IST

Navy will get 40 new vessels this year, says President.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike weapons and underwater nuclear drones, which the Defence Ministry said were in their final phase of testing. The weapons, some of which have yet to be deployed, include the Poseidon underwater nuclear drone, designed to be carried by submarines, and the Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missile, which can be deployed on surface ships.

The combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles, capable of travelling at more than five times the speed of sound, makes them difficult to track and intercept.

Speaking in St. Petersburg at an annual naval parade that showcases Russia’s best ships, nuclear submarines and naval aviation, Mr. Putin said the Navy’s capabilities were growing and it would get 40 new vessels this year.

In a separate statement released via Russian news agencies, the Defence Ministry said testing of the Belgorod, the first submarine capable of carrying the Poseidon drones, was under way and testing of the weapons systems was nearing completion.