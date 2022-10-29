Russian navy 'repels' drone attack in Sevastopol bay: Moscow-installed Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev

AFP October 29, 2022 12:59 IST

AFP October 29, 2022 12:59 IST

"No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin with Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@KremlinRussia_E

"No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The Russian navy, on October 29, was "repelling" a drone attack in the bay of Sevastopol, home to Moscow's Black Sea Fleet in Moscow-annexed Crimea, a Russian-installed Governor said. "Ships of the Black Sea Fleet are repelling a UVA (unmanned aerial vehicle) in Sevastopol bay," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Telegram. "No facilities in the city have been hit. The situation is under control." Crimea bridge resumes traffic after blast, Russia appoints new Ukraine war commander Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Its forces attacked Ukraine from several directions in February this year, including from Crimea. Earlier this week, Mr. Razvozhayev said a drone had attacked a thermal power station near Sevastopol. The Russian fleet stationed in the port had also been attacked by a drone in July. The latest announcement came as Ukrainian forces press a counter-offensive to retake land in the country's Russian-occupied south.



Our code of editorial values