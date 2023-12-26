Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces: Russian Defense Ministry

December 26, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - KYIV, Ukraine

A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.

The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

