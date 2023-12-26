GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian naval ship in Crimea damaged in airstrike by Ukrainian forces: Russian Defense Ministry

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said

December 26, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - KYIV, Ukraine

AP
A Ukraine Special Operations Forces officer talks on the radio while navigating the Dnipro River during a night mission in Kherson region, in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 11, 2023.

A Ukraine Special Operations Forces officer talks on the radio while navigating the Dnipro River during a night mission in Kherson region, in Kherson, Ukraine, on June 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A Russian naval ship in Crimea was damaged in an airstrike by Ukrainian forces, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The landing ship Novocherkassk was hit at a base in the city of Feodosia by plane-launched guided missiles, the ministry said.

The ministry said two Ukrainian fighter jets were destroyed by anti-aircraft fire during the attack.

There was no immediate report of how badly the ship was damaged, but videos circulating on Ukrainian channels showed an extensive fire in the port area.

