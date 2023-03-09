ADVERTISEMENT

Russian missiles target cities across Ukraine, officials say

March 09, 2023 10:05 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - Kyiv

Air raid sirens wailed all over Ukraine in the first such missile attack in weeks

AP

Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike on March 4, 2023 in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia unleashed a massive missile barrage on cities across Ukraine early on Thursday, targeting energy infrastructure facilities, Ukrainian officials and media said.

The Governor of the northeastern Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, reported more than 15 strikes on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city.

“Objects of critical infrastructure is again in the crosshairs of the occupants,” he said in a Telegram post.

The Governor of the southern Odesa region, Maksym Marchenko, also reported strikes on Odesa, saying that energy facilities and residential buildings were hit.

Explosions were also reported in cities in Dnieper, Lutsk and Rivne.

