Russian missile strikes close to nuclear plant, says Ukraine

Energoatom said the missile struck just 300 metres from the plant, causing an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.

AP Kyiv
September 19, 2022 13:58 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of a destroyed building in Ukraine. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

A Russian missile strike hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on September 19, 2022, causing no damage to its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country's atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism".

Energoatom, which operates Ukraine's nuclear power plants, said the strike early on September 19, 2022 hit an industrial complex that includes the Pivdennoukrainsk Nuclear Power Plant in the southerm Mykolaiv region.

Energoatom said the missile struck just 300 metres (yards) from the plant, causing an explosion that broke more than 100 windows on buildings in the complex.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The attack also caused a nearby hydropower plant to shut down temporarily, but didn't affect the reactors of the nuclear plant, Energoatom said, calling the strike an act of “nuclear terrorism".

The Russian Defence Ministry had no immediate comment on the attack.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Pivdennoukrainsk plant, also known as the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, sits along the Southern Bug River and is some 300 kilometres (190 miles) south of the capital, Kyiv.

It is Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power plant with three reactors.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the invasion and repeatedly came under fire that cut off its transmission lines and eventually forced operators to shut it down to avoid a radiation disaster.

Russia and Ukraine have traded blame for the shelling.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, which has monitors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the attack.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine
Russia
war
unrest, conflicts and war
missile systems

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app