December 29, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

One person was killed and eight injured in Kharkiv, and seven more injured in Kyiv during massive Russian missile attacks on Friday, officials said.

A building of a metro station in Ukraine's capital used as a shelter was damaged, Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko said on Telegram messenger app.

Twenty two Russian strikes were recorded in Kharkiv, damaging a hospital, residential buildings and an industrial facility, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in televised comments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.