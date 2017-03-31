Russian military delegation visits restive Waziristan in Pakistan

For the first time, a high-level Russian military delegation has visited Pakistan’s restive tribal region along the Afghan border to get first-hand information of the situation in the former strongholds of the militants.

The delegation on Thursday visited Miranshah in North Waziristan Agency, and Wana in South Waziristan Agency, the army said.

“The delegation of the Russian army, the first ever to visit the conflict-stricken areas, was led by Deputy Chief of General Staff Col General Israkov Sergi Yuryevich,” it said.

The military delegation’s visit came amid growing ties between Pakistan and Russia after decades of mistrust and animosity during the Cold War.

In September, Russia held its first-ever military exercises with Pakistan and has also started selling weapons to Islamabad.

Commander Peshawar Corps Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt accompanied the delegation which was briefed about Pakistan Army’s efforts to clear FATA from terrorists, it said.

“The delegation acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s achievements in the fight against terrorism and efforts to bring stability in the region,” the army said.

It said the delegation was also briefed about the Pakistan—Afghanistan border management and socio-economic development projects in the area for enduring stability.