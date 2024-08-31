GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian Mi-8 helicopter with 22 people onboard goes missing in Far East

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled

Published - August 31, 2024 02:45 pm IST

AP
A Mi-8 helicopter. Image used for representative purpose only.

A Mi-8 helicopter. Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s far east on Saturday with 22 people on board.

The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement.

It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Mi-8 is a two-engine helicopter designed in the 1960s. It is widely used in Russia, where crashes have been frequent, as well as in neighboring countries and many other nations.

