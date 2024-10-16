Russian man, adrift for 67 days, saved; companions dead

A Russian man was rescued in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for more than two months in a tiny inflatable boat that lost its engine, but his brother and nephew have died, officials said on Tuesday (October 25, 2024).

The prosecutor’s office in the far east of Russia said that the man was rescued by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

It did not name the survivor, but Russian news reports identified him as 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin, who in early August set on a journey to watch whales in the Sea of Okhotsk together with his 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew. Their bodies were reportedly found in the boat when the Angel fishing vessel rescued Mr. Pichugin.

Media reports said the three men traveled to the Shantar Islands off the northwestern shore of the Sea of Okhotsk in early August. They went missing after setting off on their way back to Sakhalin Island on August 9.

Russian media reported that the trio had a small food ration and about 20 litres of water when their engine failed and they found themselves adrift.

He did not immediately say how he managed to survive in the Sea of Okhotsk, the coldest sea in East Asia and known for its gales, and how his brother and nephew died.

When the crew of the fishing vessel spotted the tiny inflatable boat on their radar, they initially thought it was a buoy or a piece of junk, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper said, but they turned on the spotlight to make sure and were shocked to see Mr. Pichugin.

Prosecutors said that they launched an investigation into the incident on charges of violation of safety rules that resulted in deaths.

