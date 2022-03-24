Russian journalist killed by shelling in Ukraine’s Kyiv

The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said that Oksana Baulina was killed on March 23, 2022, when she was documenting the damage of a Russian shelling of the Podil district of the capital and came under a new strike. | Photo Credit: AP

March 24, 2022 04:56 IST

The Insider journalist Oksana Baulina previously worked for the Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation