Russian glide bomb smashes into Ukrainian apartment building; 12 injured

Published - October 03, 2024 05:05 pm IST - Kyiv

“The bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building, igniting blazes,” Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said

AP

Rescue workers clear the rubble inside a building damaged by a Russian airstrike, in Kharkiv, in Ukraine, on October 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

“A Russian glide bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people including a 3-year-old girl,” local officials said on Thursday (October 3, 2024.)

“The bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building on Wednesday night (October 2, 2024), igniting blazes,” Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Firefighters searched for survivors through smoke and rubble.

Fall of Vuhledar reveals a microcosm of Ukraine’s wartime predicament

The city of Kharkiv, located around 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of aerial attacks throughout the war against Russia that is now deep into its third year.

Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorised civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian Army's front-line defenses.

They were a key weapon in Russia's capture of the tactically significant town of Vuhledar on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), as Russian forces wreak destruction on the eastern Donetsk region and force weary Ukrainian troops to withdraw from obliterated towns and villages.

Ukraine has no effective countermeasure for glide bombs, which are launched from Russian aircraft inside Russia. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Kharkiv attack highlighted the urgent need for increased support from Ukraine's Western allies.

Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar

Mr. Zelensky recently held talks with officials in the United States in an effort to ensure further Western military support.

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that 78 out of 105 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight were destroyed on Thursday as 15 regions of the country came under attack.

The Russian military, meanwhile, intercepted 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry in Moscow. “The drones were destroyed over four Russian regions on the border with Ukraine — Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh,” it said.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

