Russian glide bomb smashes into Ukrainian apartment building; 12 injured

“A Russian glide bomb struck a five-storey apartment block in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring at least 12 people including a 3-year-old girl,” local officials said on Thursday (October 3, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

“The bomb hit between the third and fourth floors of the building on Wednesday night (October 2, 2024), igniting blazes,” Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said. Firefighters searched for survivors through smoke and rubble.

The city of Kharkiv, located around 30 km (18 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target of aerial attacks throughout the war against Russia that is now deep into its third year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Glide bombs have become an increasingly common weapon in the war. They have terrorised civilians and bludgeoned the Ukrainian Army's front-line defenses.

They were a key weapon in Russia's capture of the tactically significant town of Vuhledar on Wednesday (October 2, 2024), as Russian forces wreak destruction on the eastern Donetsk region and force weary Ukrainian troops to withdraw from obliterated towns and villages.

Ukraine has no effective countermeasure for glide bombs, which are launched from Russian aircraft inside Russia. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest Kharkiv attack highlighted the urgent need for increased support from Ukraine's Western allies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine withdraws from eastern town of Vugledar

Mr. Zelensky recently held talks with officials in the United States in an effort to ensure further Western military support.

Ukraine's air force said on Thursday (October 3, 2024) that 78 out of 105 Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight were destroyed on Thursday as 15 regions of the country came under attack.

The Russian military, meanwhile, intercepted 113 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to a statement by the Defence Ministry in Moscow. “The drones were destroyed over four Russian regions on the border with Ukraine — Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh,” it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.