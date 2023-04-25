ADVERTISEMENT

1 killed, 10 wounded as Russian forces hit Ukrainian museum

April 25, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - KYIV

Ukrainian officials say a Russian missile has hit a museum building in the north of the country, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 other people, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is gathering its forces for a planned counteroffensive

Reuters

Rescuers and police officers work at a site of a local museum heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the town of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, Ukraine on April 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Russian missile hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city on April 25, killing one of its workers and wounding 10 other people, part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian military used S-300 air defence missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the center of the city.

ALSO READ
Russia’s Wagner to kill rival soldiers, won’t take prisoners in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video from the site that shows the ruined building and emergency responders examining the damage.

Also Read: U.N. chief and West berate Russia’s top diplomat over Ukraine

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely," Mr. Zelenskyy said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said that three people were hospitalised, seven received minor injuries and two others were still believed to be under the debris. Emergency responders were working to recover them.

Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the earlier stages of the Russian invasion and was reclaimed by Ukrainian forces in a surprise counteroffensive in September that saw the Russians driven out of broad swaths of the Kharkiv region.

A woman also died in Russian shelling of the town of Dvorichna, near Kupiansk, and two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The Ukrainian military is now preparing for a new massive counteroffensive, relying on the latest supplies of Western battle tanks and other weapons and fresh troops that were trained in the West.

Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Maj. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine released Monday, described the planned counteroffensive as a “landmark battle in Ukraine’s modern history” that will see the country “reclaim significant areas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US