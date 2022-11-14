Russian FM Sergey Lavrov taken to hospital, says Indonesian officials at G20 Summit

November 14, 2022 03:45 pm | Updated 03:45 pm IST - Nusa Dua

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been taken to the hospital after suffering a health problem following his arrival for the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities said Monday.

Three Indonesian government and medical officials told The Associated Press that the Russian diplomat was being treated on the resort island.

All declined to be identified as they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

Two of the people said Lavrov was being treated for a heart condition.

Officials at the Russian Embassy could not immediately be reached for comment.