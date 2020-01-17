International

Russian envoy says no doubts on India’s Kashmir approach, S-400 missiles to be delivered to India by 2025

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, U.S.

Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar at the State Department in Washington, U.S.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia on March 22 and March 23 to attend a meeting of the Russia-Indian-China trilateral, Mr. Kudashev said.

Russia has no doubts about India’s approach on Kashmir, which is a strictly bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, Moscow’s envoy to New Delhi Nikolay Kudashev said on Friday.

Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin added that all S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025. The production of S-400 missiles to be delivered to India has started, he said.

Caught in a crossfire: The new S-400 surface-to-air missile system at a military base near Kaliningrad in Russia.

Caught in a crossfire: The new S-400 surface-to-air missile system at a military base near Kaliningrad in Russia.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

 

“Those having doubts over India’s approach on Kashmir can go there, we don’t have any doubt,” he said on not being invited to visit Jammu and Kashmir.

On China’s attempt to raise the issue of Kashmir at the Security Council, Kudashev said, “It’s a strictly bilateral matter to discuss between India and Pakistan based on Shimla Agreement and Lahore Declaration.

The S-400, an upgraded version of the S-300, had previously only been available to the Russian defence forces.

It is manufactured by Almaz-Antey and has been in service in Russia since 2007.

Comments
