Russian editor sentenced to eight years for criticising Ukraine campaign

A Russian news editor in Siberia was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday for publishing critical material on Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, which has been accompanied in Russia by a massive crackdown on dissent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sergei Mikhailov, a journalist and editor in the mountainous Altai region, was arrested in the first weeks of the Kremlin launching the military campaign in 2022, shortly after repressive laws that banned criticism of Russia's actions in Ukraine were adopted.

He had published online posts about civilian deaths in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha and in Mariupol.

ADVERTISEMENT

A court in the city of Gorno-Altaisk sentenced the 48-year-old after finding him guilty of "knowingly spreading fake information" about the Russian army.

Prosecutors said he was "motivated by political hatred."

Mikhailov ran the small online opposition social media channel "Listok" in Siberia's Altai republic -- a region that has sent many men to Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a speech in court earlier this week, Mikhailov stood by his reporting and harshly criticised the Kremlin for sending troops to Ukraine.

He said the Russian state narrative of calling the Ukrainian leadership "fascist" had "created a whole virtual universe in the information space, and this fog became stronger and stronger."

"My publications were aimed against this fog, so that my readers were not seduced by lies, so that they do not take part in armed conflicts, do not become murderers and victims and so that they do not harm the brotherly Ukrainian people," Mikhailov said, in an audio of the speech published by Listok on social media.

More than 1,000 people have been prosecuted in Russia for criticising the Russian offensive against Ukraine since the start of the armed conflict in February 2022, according to monitor OVD-Info.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.