Russian drone strikes on Odesa region cause fires at port

Since July 17, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa

August 02, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 12:49 pm IST - KYIV

AP
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 2, 2023.

An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian troops hit port infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region with Shahed drones overnight, the Ukrainian military reported, damaging a grain elevator and causing a fire at facilities that transport the country's crucial grain exports.

Since leaving a deal that allowed Ukraine to export grain to world markets through the city of Odesa, Russia has hammered the country's ports with strikes. Since July 17, Russian forces have fired dozens of drones and missiles at the port of Odesa and the region's river ports, which are being used as alternative routes.

“The goal of the enemy was clearly the facilities of the ports and industrial infrastructure of the region,” Ukraine's South operational command wrote in an update on Facebook. As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at industrial and port facilities, and a grain elevator was damaged.

Ukraine’s Air Force intercepted 23 Shahed drones over Ukraine overnight, according to its morning update, mostly in Odesa and Kyiv.

All 10 drones fired at Kyiv were intercepted, reported Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv City Administration. Numerous loud explosions were heard overnight as air defence systems were activated. Debris from felled drones hit three districts of the capital, damaging a non-residential building, Mr. Popko said.

“Russian terrorists have once again targeted ports, grain facilities and global food security,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on August 2 morning on Telegram. “The world must respond.”

He confirmed that some drones hit their targets, with the most “significant damage” in the south of Ukraine.

