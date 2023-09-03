ADVERTISEMENT

Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits Danube port infrastructure: Ukraine

September 03, 2023 10:57 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse of a U.N.-brokered deal in July

Reuters

Moscow’s army is staging a ferocious push in northeast Ukraine designed to distract Ukrainian forces from their counteroffensive and minimise the number of troops Kyiv is able to send to more important battles in the south. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia launched a 3 1/2-hour drone attack on the southern parts of the Odesa region early on September 3, hitting a Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people, Kyiv said.

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on Odesa in the early Sunday hours, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's South Military Command said on social media at least two civilians were injured in the attack on what it said was the "civil infrastructure of the Danube".

The Danube has become Ukraine's main route for exporting grain since the collapse of a U.N.-brokered deal in July that had allowed Kyiv to ship its grain via the Black Sea.

There was no detail on which port facility was hit. The military said a fire that resulted from the attack at the facility was quickly extinguished.

Some Ukrainian media reported blasts in the Reni port, one of the two major ports on the Danube that Ukraine operates. There was no immediate comment from Russia.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

