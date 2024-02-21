GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Russian defector suspected dead in Spain

Spain’s Civil Guard said they found documents on the body that identified the man as a 33-year-old Ukrainian

February 21, 2024 08:30 am | Updated 08:30 am IST

AP

Spanish police said on Tuesday that they suspect the bullet-riddled body of a man found in Spain is that of a Russian defector who escaped across the front line and into Ukraine last year with an Army helicopter.

The body was found on February 13 in La Cala, near the eastern port city of Alicante, according to Civil Guard police. The man had been shot half a dozen times and was run over by the car, according to the Spanish state news agency Efe.

Spain’s Civil Guard said they found documents on the body that identified the man as a 33-year-old Ukrainian. But police now believe it could be Maksim Kuzminov, who defected last year by flying into Ukraine in a Mi-8 Army helicopter with the help of Ukrainian intelligence. Andrii Yusov, a representative of Ukrainian military intelligence, confirmed to local media that the former Russian pilot had died in Spain, but did not provide details. It is not clear how or why Kuzminov would have traveled to Spain.

The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, told Russian presspersons that Kuzminov was a “traitor and criminal” who became a “moral corpse” as soon as he started planning “his dirty and terrible crime,” according to Russian state news agency Tass. Asked about the case, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said he had no information on it and that Moscow had received no information via diplomatic channels.

