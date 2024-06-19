GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Russian court hands U.S. soldier jail term for threats, theft: state media

Gordon Black was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the court in Vladivostok, state-run TASS and Sputnik reported

Published - June 19, 2024 09:14 am IST - Moscow

AFP
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black reads a paper standing in a glass cage in courtroom in Vladivostok, Russia, on June 19, 2024.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gordon Black reads a paper standing in a glass cage in courtroom in Vladivostok, Russia, on June 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

A Russian court on Wednesday jailed a U.S. soldier for death threats and theft, state news agencies reported.

Gordon Black was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison by the court in Vladivostok, state-run TASS and Sputnik reported.

Mr. Black was arrested last month in the far eastern city, where he was visiting a Russian woman he met and dated while serving in South Korea.

The 34-year-old was detained after the woman, named by Russian media as Alexandra Vashuk, reported him to the police after an argument.

Ms. Vashuk had accused Mr. Black of stealing some 10,000 rubles (100 euros) from her and said he had physically attacked her.

Mr. Black pleaded "partially guilty" to theft and not guilty to threatening to kill Vashuk, Russian media reported.

Mr. Black said she had started an argument after drinking.

The pair met in October 2022 on the dating app Tinder in South Korea and had dated there, Black said, before Vashuk then invited him to come to Vladivostok.

His lawyer intends to appeal the verdict, TASS reported Wednesday.

Related Topics

USA / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.