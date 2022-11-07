Russian businessman Prigozhin admits interfering in U.S. elections

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin is often referred to as "Putin's chef" because his catering company handles Kremlin contracts

Reuters LONDON
November 07, 2022 17:32 IST

Russian leader Vladimir Putin is being served food by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin (seen left) in Moscow in 2011. File | Photo Credit: AP

Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Monday he had interfered in U.S. elections and would continue doing so in the future, the first such admission from a figure who has been formally implicated by Washington in efforts to influence American politics.

In comments posted by the press service of his Concord catering firm on Russia's Facebook equivalent VKontakte, Mr. Prigozhin said: "We have interfered (in U.S. elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do."

The remark was posted on the eve of the U.S. midterm elections in response to a request for comment from a Russian news site.

"During our pinpoint operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once," Mr. Prigozhin said. He did not elaborate on the cryptic comment.

Mr. Prigozhin, who is often referred to as "Putin's chef" because his catering company operates Kremlin contracts, has been formally accused of sponsoring Russia-based "troll farms" that seek to influence U.S. politics.

In July, the U.S. State Department offered a reward of up to $10 million for information on Mr. Prigozhin in connection with "engagement in U.S. election interference". He has been hit by U.S., British and European Union sanctions.

Mr. Prigozhin kept a low public profile until recently but has become more outspoken in the course of the Ukraine war, including by criticising the performance of Russia's generals.

In September he admitted to founding the Kremlin-aligned Wagner Group mercenary group, which is active in Syria, Africa, and Ukraine. Last Friday it opened a defence technology centre in St. Petersburg, a further step by Mr. Prigozhin to highlight his military credentials.

