Russian briefing at OPCW chemical arms body is stunt: UK envoy

Britain's ambassador to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Thursday that a briefing arranged by Russia and Syria on the OPCW's premises was a stunt.
Russia and Syria say they have brought several Syrians from Douma, where the OPCW is investigating possible use of chemical weapons in an April 7 attacks, as proof that no chemical attack took place.
Ambassador Peter Wilson said any witnesses should be interviewed by OPCW investigators instead, adding that Britain and its allies would not attend.
“The OPCW is not a theatre” he said in a statement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor