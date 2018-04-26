International

Russian briefing at OPCW chemical arms body is stunt: UK envoy

In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Russian military vehicles are seen in eastern Ghouta near Douma, in Damascus, Syria.

In this April 23, 2018 file photo, Russian military vehicles are seen in eastern Ghouta near Douma, in Damascus, Syria.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Britain's ambassador to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Thursday that a briefing arranged by Russia and Syria on the OPCW's premises was a stunt.

Russia and Syria say they have brought several Syrians from Douma, where the OPCW is investigating possible use of chemical weapons in an April 7 attacks, as proof that no chemical attack took place.

Ambassador Peter Wilson said any witnesses should be interviewed by OPCW investigators instead, adding that Britain and its allies would not attend.

“The OPCW is not a theatre” he said in a statement.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 6:40:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russian-briefing-at-opcw-chemical-arms-body-is-stunt-uk-envoy/article23683991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY