Three people were killed and five wounded by Russian shelling in Ulakly village in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, local governor Vadym Filashkin said on Saturday.

The village was hit by cluster munitions, he said on the Telegram messaging app. Mr. Filashkin said administrative buildings, a private house, a shop and eight cars were damaged.

