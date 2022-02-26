Russian army ordered to broaden Ukraine advance

Russian ground forces have pressed deep into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered a resistance from Ukrainian troops

Russian Army military vehicles drive along a street, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in the town of Armyansk, Crimea on February 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russian ground forces have pressed deep into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered a resistance from Ukrainian troops

The Russian Army has been given orders to broaden its offensive in Ukraine “from all directions”, after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow’s Defence Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

“After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian Army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

“After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation’s plans,” Russian Army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

The Kremlin said on Friday that President Vladimir Putin was ready to send a delegation to Belarus for talks with Ukraine but Ukraine wanted talks in Warsaw instead.

Ukraine says it is being attacked from several sides, including from Belarus.

Russian ground forces have pressed deep into Ukraine from the north, east and south but have encountered a resistance from Ukrainian troops whose intensity has likely surprised Moscow, according to Western sources.

“Russia has made some progress in its operations. But Ukraine retains control of the key cities,” said a Western official, who asked not to be named.

The official said that Ukrainian military was offering “strong resistance” in key cities, expressing fear over the potential “indiscriminate” use of violence by Russia if its timescale for the invasion was not met.

Russia has so far not succeeded in fully taking any Ukrainian city, although its forces have been bearing down on Kyiv as well as Kharkiv, which lies close to the Russian border.

Russia has claimed control of southern urban centres, including Melitopol and Kherson, north of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, but this has not been confirmed by Western officials.

A senior U.S. defence official told reporters on Friday that the momentum of the Russian advance, particularly around Kyiv, had slowed over the last 24 hours.

Mounting toll

“They have not achieved the progress that we believe they anticipated they would,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The conflict has been marked by radically different versions of events from both sides.

Ukraine said Saturday that at least 198 civilians — including three children — had been killed since Moscow launched the attack.

Russia has not said how many of its soldiers have been killed in the invasion, which it calls a “special military operation.”

Ukraine said Saturday that at least 198 civilians -- including three children -- had been killed since Moscow launched the attack.