Russian analyst held for lying

Washington

06 November 2021 23:11 IST

A Russian analyst who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources of information.

The case against Igor Danchenko is part an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into whether Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia had conspired to tip the outcome of presidential campaign.

The indictment is likely to boost complaints from Trump allies that Democrats worked behind the scenes to advance suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia.

