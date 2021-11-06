International

Russian analyst held for lying

Igor Danchenko leaves Albert V. Bryan United States Courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

A Russian analyst who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Donald Trump was arrested on Thursday on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources of information.

The case against Igor Danchenko is part an investigation into the origins of the FBI’s probe into whether Mr. Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia had conspired to tip the outcome of presidential campaign.

The indictment is likely to boost complaints from Trump allies that Democrats worked behind the scenes to advance suspicions about Mr. Trump and Russia.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2021 11:14:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/russian-analyst-held-for-lying/article37361189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY