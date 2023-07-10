ADVERTISEMENT

Russian airstrike on school during aid distribution a war crime, says Governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia

July 10, 2023 04:07 pm | Updated 04:07 pm IST - Kyiv

Investigations into war crimes, including an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, are being pursued by international bodies and affected countries.

PTI

A Ukrainian national flag is seen, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, near the front line in the newly liberated village Neskuchne in Donetsk region, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Russian airstrike on a school in southern Ukraine killed four adults as people gathered to receive humanitarian aid, the Governor of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on July 10, branding the incident "a war crime”.

Three women and a man, all in their 40s, died in the July 9 attack in the town of Orikhiv, Governor Yuriy Malashko said.

A guided aerial bomb caused an explosion at the school, Mr. Malashko said. No evidence was provided. Eleven other people were wounded in the attack.

ALSO READ
Rebellion in Russia: on the mutiny by Yevgeny Prigozhin of the Wagner private military company

Overall, Russia fired on 10 settlements in the province over the course of a day, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Blurred lines: On the U.S.’s new move in the Ukraine war

Moscow denies it targets civilian locations. Russia has been accused numerous times of doing so and committing other war crimes since its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine in February 2022.

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine.

Broad investigations are also underway in Ukraine, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. The International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, located in The Hague, is helping with those investigations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US