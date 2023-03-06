ADVERTISEMENT

Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries: TASS

March 06, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there

Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting on a sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Russia is working on easing visa procedures for six countries, including India, Syria, and Indonesia, the state TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov as saying on Sunday.

"In addition to India (procedures simplification)...is being worked out with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria, and Philippines," Mr. Ivanov said.

Earlier, Mr. Ivanov said that Russia is also preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free trips with 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico and Trinidad, TASS reported.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While the United States, Japan and the European Union condemned Russia's invasion and imposed sanctions, China and India have not done either.

India kept a neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

World / Russia

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US