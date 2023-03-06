HamberMenu
Russia works to ease visa regime for India, other countries: TASS

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there

March 06, 2023 09:49 am | Updated 09:49 am IST

Reuters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraces Russian President Vladimir Putin prior to their meeting on a sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in 2019.

Russia is working on easing visa procedures for six countries, including India, Syria, and Indonesia, the state TASS news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Evgeny Ivanov as saying on Sunday.

"In addition to India (procedures simplification)...is being worked out with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria, and Philippines," Mr. Ivanov said.

Earlier, Mr. Ivanov said that Russia is also preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free trips with 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico and Trinidad, TASS reported.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine a year ago, which has killed thousands and displaced millions, Moscow has turned to China, India and African nations, trying to seek closer ties there.

While the United States, Japan and the European Union condemned Russia's invasion and imposed sanctions, China and India have not done either.

India kept a neutral stance, declining to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

