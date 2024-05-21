GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Russia was China’s top oil supplier for the twelfth month in April

China’s oil imports from Russia rise, while Saudi Arabia’s fall due to higher prices, impacting global oil market

Updated - May 21, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - May 21, 2024 07:07 am IST

Reuters
China’s crude-oil imports from Russia were 9.26 million metric tonne last month. File

China’s crude-oil imports from Russia were 9.26 million metric tonne last month. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia was China’s top oil supplier in April for a 12th month, with volumes rising 30% from a year earlier, official data showed, as refiners continued to cash in on discounted shipments, while supplies from Saudi Arabia fell a quarter on higher prices.

China’s crude-oil imports from Russia, which include supplies sent via pipelines and the sea, were 9.26 million metric tonne last month, or 2.25 million barrels per day (bpd), according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

That is down from March’s 2.55 million bpd and the record in June 2023 of 2.56 million bpd.

In April, Russia cut its crude supply by 1,50,000 bpd to 9.3 million bpd, according to the IEA’s monthly oil market report. That was still 2,00,000 bpd above the production target it agreed to with other major producers.

Saudi imports dip

Imports from Saudi Arabia, which was last China’s biggest supplier in April 2023, were 6.34 million tons, or 1.54 million bpd, down 25% from a year earlier. The kingdom had raised April selling price for oil to Asia to $1.70 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average, up from $1.50 previously.

Imports from Malaysia, a key transhipment hub for oil from Iran and Venezuela, held largely steady year-on-year at about 9,80,000 barrels per day.

A U.S. official appeared to raise some concerns about the transhipments during a visit to Singapore and Malaysia this month by noting that Iran’s capacity to move its oil is reliant on service providers based in Malaysia, with oil being transferred near Singapore and throughout the region.

Related Topics

China / business (general) / World / Russia

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.