Russia unleashes what may be one of the biggest aerial barrages against Ukraine, Zelensky says

Scores of people were injured and an unknown number of people were buried under rubble, Ukrainian officials said. Among the buildings damaged across Ukraine were a maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools.

December 29, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - Kyiv

AP
Russia launched a 110 missiles against Ukraine on December 29, 2023. File

Russia launched about 110 missiles as well as drones against Ukrainian targets during the night Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said December 29, killing at least seven civilians in what appeared to be one of the biggest aerial barrages of the 22-month war.

Most of the incoming missiles and drones were shot down during the roughly 18-hour onslaught, according to Mr. Zelensky. However, scores of people were injured and an unknown number of people were buried under rubble, Ukrainian officials said. Among the buildings damaged across Ukraine were a maternity hospital, apartment blocks and schools.

Mr. Zelensky said the Kremlin’s forces used a wide variety of weapons, including ballistic and cruise missiles.

“Today, Russia used nearly every type of weapon in its arsenal,” Mr. Zelensky said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Russia “apparently launched everything they have” in the attack.

If Mr. Zelensky’s count is confirmed, it would be the largest aerial attack by the Kremlin’s forces since their full-scale invasion in February 2022. According to the Ukrainian air force, the previous biggest assault was in November 2022 when Russia launched 96 missiles against Ukraine.

The bombardment came as fighting along the front line is largely bogged down by winter weather and after Ukraine's summer counteroffensive failed to make a significant breakthrough along the roughly 1,000-kilometre (620-mile) line of contact.

The roughly 18-hour onslaught that began on Dec. 28 and continued through the night hit six cities, including the capital Kyiv, and other areas from east to west Ukraine, according to authorities.

