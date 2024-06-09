GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Russia Ukraine war: Ukraine says hit Su-57 fighter jet inside Russia

Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence said that a Su-57 fighter jet was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia’s Astrakhan region

Updated - June 09, 2024 05:25 pm IST

Published - June 09, 2024 05:08 pm IST - Kyiv, Ukraine

AFP
A Sukhoi Su-57 jet fighter performs during the MAKS 2021 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 25, 2021.

A Sukhoi Su-57 jet fighter performs during the MAKS 2021 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, on July 25, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine said on June 9 it had hit an Su-57 fighter jet parked at an airfield in southern Russia, its first ever attack on Moscow's latest generation stealth aircraft.

The flagship Su-57 entered into service with Russia's aerospace forces in December 2020 and was designed to replace ageing Soviet-designed fighter aircraft such as the Su-27 and MiG-29.

"On 8 June 2024, a Su-57 multi-purpose fighter jet of the aggressor state was struck at the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia's Astrakhan region, 589 kilometres (366 miles) from the line of contact," Ukraine's GUR military intelligence said.

Russia claims capture of village in Ukraine's Donetsk region

"The defeat of the Su-57 is the first such case in history," the GUR added.

It also published before-and-after satellite imagery of what it said showed fire damage and debris around an Su-57 jet parked on an airfield.

The agency did not say how it carried out the strike and did not claim responsibility directly.

Biden apologizes to Ukraine's Zelensky for monthslong holdup to weapons that let Russia make gains

But a Ukrainian intelligence source told AFP that the GUR was responsible, and that it had used Ukrainian-made combat drones in the attack.

Ukraine often targets military and energy facilities on Russian territory with drones, sometimes hundreds of kilometres from the front line.

Russian air defences shot down three drones over the Astrakhan region on June 8, according to Moscow's Defence Ministry.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine / war / unrest, conflicts and war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.