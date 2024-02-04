ADVERTISEMENT

At least 28 people die after shelling hit bakery in Russian-occupied Ukraine

February 04, 2024 12:41 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Moscow

At least one child was among the dead; further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, according to local leader Leonid Pasechnik

AP

Emergency responders retrieve a body from the rubble of a devastated building following a Ukrainian attack in a location given as Lysychansk, in the occupied eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk, in this screen grab obtained from a video released February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Moscow-installed officials say Ukrainian shelling killed at least 28 people at a bakery in the Russian-occupied city of Lysychansk.

At least one child was among the dead on February 3, local leader Leonid Pasechnik wrote in a statement on Telegram. A further 10 people were rescued from under the rubble by emergency services, he said.

Ukrainian officials in Kyiv did not comment on the incident.

Ukraine’s air strikes inside Russia hurt Putin’s efforts for normalcy at home

Both Moscow and Kyiv have increasingly relied on longer-range attacks this winter amid largely unchanged positions on the 1,500-kilometer (930-mile) front line in the nearly 2-year-old war.

However, Ukrainian forces have come under intense Russian attack over the past 24 hours, with continuous assaults along the front line, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a statement Sunday.

Fighting has been particularly fierce in the eastern city of Avdiivka, where Moscow is attempting to encircle Kyiv’s troops, while Ukrainian forces have also been on the defensive in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia, officials said.

Rumours that Ukraine's top commander may be dismissed expose rifts in Ukraine top brass

The military administration for Ukraine’s northern Sumy region said Sunday that Russian forces had shelled the region in 16 separate attacks the previous day, firing on the border communities of Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman. Gen. Serhii Naiev, commander of the Ukrainian Joint Forces, also said that Kyiv’s troops had pushed back Russian sabotage and reconnaissance units attempting to cross the border in the Sumy region.

With Ukraine’s soldiers concentrated in the eastern regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, the reported incursion suggests that Moscow could be probing vulnerabilities on a new front to further stretch Ukrainian resources.

