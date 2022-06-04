Tetiana enters the heavily damaged house of her neighbor Iryna on June 3, 2022 in Okhtyrka, Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

June 04, 2022 09:02 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

The Kremlin said Friday that Russia had achieved some results from its military campaign in Ukraine, 100 days after Moscow sent troops into its pro-Western neighbour.

Meanwhile, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday his country's military would fend off the Russian invasion in a video marking 100 days of Moscow's all-out assault on its pro-democracy neighbour.

The United Nations said on June 3 there would be no victor from Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine as the conflict entered its 100th day and Moscow’s forces pressed deeper into the eastern Donbas region.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said that on the 100th day of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine that Moscow failed to achieve its initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centres of government but was achieving tactical success in the Donbas.

CARDIFF

Ukraine aims to complete World Cup dream in Wales

Ukraine's footballers made a war-torn nation proud by beating Scotland in their first competitive clash since Russia's invasion, but the job of getting to the World Cup is only half done ahead of Sunday's play-off final against Wales.

A place in Qatar later this year is the prize for the winners at the Cardiff City Stadium, where history also beckons for the home side.

Wales have not reached a World Cup since 1958 and manager Rob Page has described the Ukraine clash as "the biggest match in Welsh history".

The same could be said for different reasons for Ukraine as they aim to provide some solace and national pride to a country devastated by Russian aggression. - AFP

KYIV

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has led his country in mounting an unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — in nightly reminders that he has not fled, that Ukraine has indeed survived.

A tireless and skilled communicator, Mr. Zelenskyy has spoken by video link to the United Nations, British Parliament, U.S. Congress and about two dozen other parliaments around the world, as well as to the Cannes Film Festival and America's Grammy Awards. Rarely if ever has a man without a tie addressed so many VIPs. He also has given interviews to journalists. He held a news conference in the safety of the Kyiv subway. - PTI

NEW DELHI

Ukraine expects India to participate actively in post-war construction

Ukraine has approached India to become one of the guarantees of post-war security of the country together with some other countries, diplomatic sources told The Hindu as Friday marks 100 days of the war in Ukraine. “We are also expecting that India will participate actively in post-war construction. We are also expecting more humanitarian aid, medicines, and some technical and financial assistance,” a diplomatic source said.

Till date, the total assistance from India both from government and private companies is approximately 230 tonnes. In addition, big volume was given by pharmaceutical companies which are headquartered in India but with offices in Ukraine and eastern Europe, the source said adding, “This is separate and worth about $7-8 mn.”

NEW DELHI

India is not a conduit for Russian oil sales: Jaishankar

India is not a conduit for Russian oil sales to other countries, said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday, categorically denying international media reports that suggest Indian private refiners are “profiteering” by buying Russian crude at discounted rates and then selling it to other buyers at much higher prices.

“There’s an enormous shortage of oil...Getting access to oil is difficult. A country like India would be crazy to get oil from somebody and sell it to somebody else. This is nonsense,” he said when asked about the reports at the ‘GlobeSec Bratislava Forum’ conference in the Slovak Republic on Friday.

To a question whether India was allowing the “trans-shipment of oil”, Mr. Jaishankar said he had “not even heard about anybody in India thinking along the lines of [buying Russian oil and selling it to somebody else]”. He also criticised Europe for double standards in holding India to account for buying Russian oil, while making exceptions for its own countries that import Russian oil and gas.

KYIV

Zelensky vows victory on day 100 of war

Ukraine will emerge victor in the war started by Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 3 as Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour entered its 100th day with Russian troops pounding the Donbas region. - AFP

BRUSSELS

European Union formally approves embargo on Russia oil

The European Union (EU) on June 3 formally approved an embargo on Russian oil and other sanctions targeting major banks and broadcasters over Moscow's war on Ukraine. EU headquarters says Russian crude oil will be phased out over six months and other refined petroleum products over eight months.

It says that “a temporary exception is foreseen” for landlocked countries — such as Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – that “suffer from a specific dependence on Russian supplies and have no viable alternative options.” Bulgaria and Croatia will also get “temporary derogations” for certain kinds of oil. EU leaders say the move means that around 90% of Russia's oil exports to Europe will be blocked by year's end. The EU imports around 25% of its oil from Russia. - AP

KYIV

Ukraine war ‘will have no winner,’ U.N. says on 100th day of fight

