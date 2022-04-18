Russia-Ukraine live updates | Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership

Pro-Russian troops ride on armoured vehicles on a road leading to Mariupol, southern Ukraine, on Friday | Photo Credit: Reuters

April 18, 2022 08:46 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces accelerated scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Moscow’s pivot toward mounting a new offensive in the east.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that peace talks with Moscow will be scrapped if the last Ukrainian troops in the besieged port city of Mariupol are killed.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several top U.K. Cabinet ministers and politicians are banned from Russia for their “unprecedented hostile actions” of imposing sanctions over the Ukraine conflict

The conflict began escalating on February 21, 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and deployed troops in a peacekeeping role.

Kyiv

Ukraine completes questionnaire for EU membership