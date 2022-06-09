Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

Ukrainian service members walk on the road near the town of Soledar, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 09, 2022 08:34 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russia and Turkey voiced support on June 8 for a safe corridor in the Black Sea to allow Ukrainian grain exports, but Kyiv rejected the proposal, saying it was not credible. The European Union accused Moscow of “weaponizing” food supplies to gain an advantage in the war.

Meanwhile, Kyiv's forces may have to retreat from the eastern city of Severodonetsk, a senior Ukrainian official conceded on Wednesday, as diplomatic efforts intensified to unblock grain stuck in Ukraine's ports.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia's offensive as it seeks to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country.

KYIV

Brutal battle for Ukraine’s Sievierodonetsk will determine fate of Donbas, says Zelensky

The battle for the Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk is brutal and will determine the fate of the Donbas region, said the country’s President, as Russian troops lay waste to the city in an assault aimed at controlling eastern Ukraine.

After failing to take control of the capital Kyiv, the Kremlin says it is now seeking to completely “liberate” Ukraine‘s breakaway Donbas where Russian-backed separatists broke away from Ukrainian government control in 2014. - Reuters

KYIV

Ukraine says Russia pounding Sievierodonetsk

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office says Russian troops have changed their tactics in the battle for Sievierodonetsk.

Oleksiy Arestovych said on Wednesday that Russian soldiers have retreated from the city and are now pounding it with artillery and airstrikes.

As a result, he says, the city centre is deserted.- AP

NEW YORK

Russia feels too strong to talk, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is unwilling to negotiate an end to the war because it still feels strong.

Mr. Zelenskyy told U.S. corporate leaders on Wednesday that for Russia to join in negotiations “is simply not possible now because Russia can still feel its power.”

Speaking via a video link through a translator, he added: “We need to weaken Russia and the world is supposed to do it.”- AP

BAKHMUT

More bodies found in Mariupol as global food crisis looms

Workers pulled scores of bodies from smashed buildings in an ‘endless caravan of death’ inside the devastated city of Mariupol, authorities said on Wednesday, while fears of a global food crisis escalated over Ukraine’s inability to export millions of tonnes of grain through its blockaded ports. - AP

LYSYCHANSK

‘Fierce battle’ in key east Ukraine city largely under Moscow control: Zelensky

Russian forces are now largely in control of the key eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk amid fierce fighting, Kyiv said on Wednesday, as UN chief Antonio Guterres starkly warned the war’s impact on the world was worsening.

The strategic city has become the focus of Russia‘s offensive as it seeks to seize an eastern swathe of Ukraine, after being repelled from other parts of the country. - AFP

UNITED NATIONS

Millions hurt as Ukraine war hikes prices

A U.N. report says the war in Ukraine is increasing the suffering of millions of people by escalating food and energy prices, coming on top of ills from a growing financial crisis, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change.

The report by the U.N. Global Crisis Response Group released on Wednesday says the war “has exacerbated a global cost-of-living crisis unseen in at least a generation” and is undermining the U.N. goal of ending extreme poverty around the world by 2030. - AP

LILLE

Russia unexpectedly poor at cyberwar: European military heads

Several European heads of military cyber defence forces agreed on Wednesday that Russia has been far less effective than expected in employing digital combat capabilities in their offensive against Ukraine.

“Among cybersecurity experts we were pretty sure that there would be a cyber Pearl Harbor based on past experience of Russian behaviour and capabilities,” said General Karol Molenda, head of Poland’s National Cyber Security Centre.

But Ukraine was prepared and “withstood attacks from Russia“, Mr. Molenda told a meeting of the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) held in the northern France city of Lille. - AFP