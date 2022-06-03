Members of foreign volunteers unit which fights in the Ukrainian army stand next to a vehicle, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Sievierodonetsk. | Photo Credit: Reuters

June 03, 2022 08:28 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict

Russian forces were attempting to extend and consolidate their hold on Ukraine’s industrial city of Sievierodonetsk on June 2, edging closer to claiming a big prize in their offensive in the eastern Donbas region.

Meanwhile, Sweden announced additional aid of one billion kronor ($102 million, 95 million euros) to Ukraine, consisting of both financial aid and military equipment including anti-ship missiles and anti-tank launchers.

Read more news on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis here.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOSCOW

Russian Pacific fleet begins week-long exercises with more than 40 vessels

Russia‘s Pacific Fleet launched a week-long series of exercises with more than 40 ships and up to 20 aircraft taking part, Russian news agencies quoted the Defence Ministry as saying.

The Ministry statement said the exercises, taking place from June 3-10, would involve, among other matters, “groups of ships together with naval aviation taking part in search operations for (enemy) submarines”. - Reuters

UNITED NATIONS

U.S. to hold Russia accountable for crimes

The United States and its allies are vowing to hold Russia accountable for crimes committed by its forces since they invaded Ukraine on February 24.

U.S. Undersecretary of State Uzra Zeya told a U.N. Security Council meeting on Thursday on strengthening accountability and justice for serious violations of international law that in nearly 100 days the world has seen Russian forces bomb maternity hospitals, train stations, apartment buildings, and homes and even kill civilians cycling down the street. - AP

WASHINGTON

U.S. adds Russian airplane factories to economic blacklist

The United States on Thursday added 71 Russian and Belarusian entities to its trade blacklist including several aircraft factories and shipbuilding and research institutes in its latest effort to deprive the Russian military of U.S. technology and other items.

The export restrictions are among a raft of new sanctions Washington imposed on Thursday in response to Russia‘s war in Ukraine, including prohibitions on additional Russian oligarchs and members of the country’s elite. - Reuters

LVIV

Zelensky expects more weapons as battle for Ukraine’s east rages

Ukraine expects to receive more weapons from allies after a fresh U.S. pledge, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as the battle for Ukraine‘s east raged 100 days into Russia‘s invasion.

Moscow’s forces now occupy about 20% of Ukraine‘s territory, according to Mr. Zelensky. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are focusing on the industrial Donbas region, comprised of Luhansk and Donetsk, in the hope of a high-profile victory.- Reuters

KYIV

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says the fighting is brutal in the eastern Donbas

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the fighting was brutal in the eastern Donbas but there has been “some progress” in the city of Sievierodonetsk, where Russian forces have been tightening their grip. He said it was too early to give specifics. - AP